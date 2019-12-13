Koats for Kids gives 100 jackets to elementary students in need

The cold weather is here to stay and kids walking to school are feeling it every morning.

One metro school says they have children walking to school every day without jackets. So, members of the community are stepping up to make sure kids across the metro are warm this winter.

These elementary students are getting fitted for brand new coats to help them get through the winter months.

Friday, 100 kids at Indian Hills Elementary School received new jackets. Fifth-grader Johnteaonna White says she was shocked when she got her jacket.

“At first I thought I was in trouble and then when I came into the room I saw all the stuff,” said White.

There’s a real need for these students to have new jackets. One after school program teacher says some of these kids are walking to school daily without them.

Donna Cummings is the Director of after school programs.

“We have kids wearing you know, hoodies and layers of clothing, not so much a coat,” said Cummings.

It’s all thanks to a program called Koats for Kids. The Fresh Wellness Foundation along with After School Programs are making sure students stay warm.

The coats were all donated. All the kids receiving a jacket are all in need.

“We’re trying to spread the coats throughout more schools so we want to really hit those kids and families that really need them so, they’ve identified where the need is this year,” said Shanna Skillstead with Fresh Wellness Foundation.

The goal of the program is to keep kids warm and take the pressure off families during the holidays.

To top off the gift of a new jacket for these kids, a new toy to bring home.

Nearly 100 kids received new jackets and the Fresh Wellness Foundation plans to visit four schools in total and give out 200 jackets to kids in need.

