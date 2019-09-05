Knicely Done: Mrs Cunningham's magic classroom

Ariel Cunningham had a busy summer preparing her classroom for the second grade students at St James/Seton school.

"I didn't mind and the school gives us good support," she said in an interview with WOWT 6 News.

Mrs. Cunningham was determined to create the perfect Harry Potter classroom experience for her students and she succeeded.

"When I was for the right quote from the Harry Potter books I chose the words of Albus Dumbledore: 'It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are far more than our abilities.' So the whole thing was that I want them to know how important their choices are."

The attached video captures some of the magic in Mrs. Cunningham's classroom and illustrates her commitment to her students.

Knicely Done!