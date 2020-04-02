Knicely Done: See the need, meet the need

Pastor Jesse Norman put the call out to his My City Church members during a recent internet service and the response was just as he expected.

"Our church started two years ago," he explained in an interview with WOWT 6 News. "Our culture is 'see a need and meet a need' and it was clear a need was for kids that weren't in school and needed meals. We just started reaching out and part of even why we're doing this interview right now is to continue to help even more people that are potentially watching this who just need a meal."

Some people donated money to buy food items, other volunteered their time to sort the items into bags, and others completed the weekend outreach by delivering the provisions to front doors around the city.

"It's a five day meal kit, five breakfast items, five lunch options, five snack options and drinks," explained assistant pastor Aerick Wallace. "We feel that the church is called to serve the city and this very small group of a larger ministry that is here to serve our community and our city in a big way."

Holli Gordon volunteered to not only assemble the food bags but also to help deliver them the next day with her boyfriend John Lepak.

"A lot of us just feel really helpless that we are trying to do our part by staying inside," she explained in referring to the coronavirus restrictions. "But there is an opportunity where we can as a group come together and serve and help in any small capacity, I think that just moves the needle in a big way."

The outreach for My City Church will continues and the goal is to serve even more families.

If you have a need you can register with the church:

Food Support For Kids

https://mycitycentral.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/410549

Knicely Done!