Knicely Done: Perfect scores, an update one year later

Matt Muellner and Josh Gromowsky went to different high schools in the metro but they shared a remarkable achievement when they graduated one year ago. They both aced the ACT and SAT college entrance exams.

i decided to check on them now that they've both ended their first year of college.

Last week I featured Josh, an Omaha Skutt graduate, who is a

double major at the University of Nebraska Lincoln along with prelaw studies.

Matt graduated from Creighton Prep and is now finished with his first year of premed studies at Yale University.

"I'm interested in neuroscience," Matt said in an interview with WOWT 6 News. "I first go involved with neuroscience the summer after my sophomore year in high school It was through UNMC and they have this program that basically gives you a scholarship to do research with a lab of doctors."

Matt will be back at UNMC again this summer but this time with two semesters of learning at Yale.

Asked if he was ever stumped in his first year of college Matt laughed and said, "Absolutely! I've been taking organic chemistry this year and it's a big med school weed out course. Some the problems are just complete head scratchers until you figure it out and say 'Oh I'm supposed to use this reaction or do the electrons like this.' I have needed to lean on my friends and my friends have needed to lean on me but I've come out of it with such a greater degree of knowledge."

Matt enjoys competition and in high school was a member of the quiz bowl teams.

"We went to Nationals twice back at Prep and the teams were very very impressive," he said. "And there are teams here in Nebraska that are very impressive too but wow, once you're on the college circuit and the Ivy circuit, the questions are absolutely ridiculous."

Matt also noted that with students from all around the country at Yale everyone is eager to make friends.

"Nobody talks abut their accomplishments so you don't know what someone has done until you get to know them. I found out a guy that is on my floor had published something that was pretty instrumental in what is basically a cure for a type of brain cancer, and I went an entire semester without knowing that about him."

Matt also has good perspective on his own accomplishments including the perfect ACT and SAT scores.

"I've tried to put some of that knowledge forward and doing my research and getting into school so I can have a greater impact on others. But I'm not going to get a big head about just getting a couple of questions right."

