Knicely Done: Kristi's Marathon of Marathons

Kristi Haase is in the midst of a distance run that is more than halfway complete but the finish is still miles and miles away.

"I've run three marathons over a number of years but never anything like this," she said in an interview with WOWT 6 News.

At the time this article was published, Kristi had completed five legs of a 194 mile run, with two more legs to go. It amounts to seven marathons in seven days.

"I'm doing this for my sister Nikki who is now in a wheelchair with MS," she explained.

Kristi is part of the 2020 Ultra Relay Team for MS and her goal in joining the effort was to raise $10,000 for MS. At this writing she had raised over $13,000.

"This isn't hard compared to living with MS." she said during a break on her run from Lincoln, Nebraska to Gretna, Nebraska. "It's hard for a week and then it's okay."

Kristi's older sister Nikki at one time was the runner of the family. At Ankeny High School in Iowa, Nikki sprinted to 37 gold medals by the end of her junior season. An injury kept her off the track as a senior.

Nikki, who is now 47 and married to Mark Stuckenschmidt, is now in a wheelchair but she was on hand with her husband to encourage Kristi as she ran along busy Highway 6 near Ashland.

"I can't even comprehend how she does it," said Kristi. "You meet her and she's always smiling, and she never complains. I'm glad that I found out about the relay and that I can do it for her. So it's good. I just think of her while I'm running and all the others with MS."

Knicely Done!

To donate to Kristi's efforts for MS:

https://www.msruntheus.org/campaigns/kristihaase/