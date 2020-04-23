Knicely Done: Just the right chords

Max Meyer of Omaha has no reservations about singing and playing guitar in front of a crowd. In this case he actually performed for ten different audiences.

His hope was to provide a boost for a number of senior citizens who are healthy but still living under the cloud of COVID-19.

"I got into music because I love it," Max explained in an interview with WOWT 6 News. "I feel very fortunate to do what I do and I feel very lucky, It's a blessing!"

He shared that blessing with Ovation Club members, a retirement community that will be built in Heartland Preserve near 144th and Dodge.

Max opened his day in West Omaha at the home of Janice Nelson.

"I invited my neighbors to come over too, along with my bridge partner," she said.

They were careful to socially distance in the driveway and enjoyed a number of acoustic selections along with some familiar songs like the Beatles "Blackbird."

"It was great," said Nelson. "I've never had a concert in my driveway unless it's my grandkids."

Max was also well received at his second stop near the UNO campus.

Dorothea and Carl Brady even invited their postal carrier to sit and enjoy some of the music.

"I think it's wonderful," said Dorothea. "It's just great."

For Max it was much different than the bright lights that he sometimes performs under as part of Omahan Billy McGuigan's band.

"I've done private parties at people's houses, but with that socially distanced aesthetic, never anything like this," said Max. "It was fun!"

Knicely Done!