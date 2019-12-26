Knicely Done: Jocelyn's encouraging message

Millard South graduate Jocelyn has been busy since inking a contract with Los Angeles music company BMG about a year ago.

When I featured Jocelyn in March of this year she had already written over a hundred songs. She recently released a compilation of six songs and one in particular has opened another opportunity.

"My song "Love Letter" is about empowering yourself," said Jocelyn. "It's about giving yourself love and it's going to resonate with teenagers who don't like themselves and are beating themselves up. It's to empower and keep on moving."

Because of that Boys Town National Hotline is partnering with Jocelyn to share her encouraging message and talents in area schools.

"The number one reason that people to reach out to us is suicidal thoughts," said Boys Town Hotline Director Ginny Gohr. "I would say the second and third, very close together, is depression and anxiety."

Ginny gave Jocelyn a tour of the Boys Town call center where counselors are available every day and night to help those who are seeking help.

"I'm starting to realize why I've had those feeling of depression, anxiety and you know those suicidal thoughts," Jocelyn said to Ginny. "I think it has to do with my environment the way I grew up."

"We're glad you have this calling," responded Ginny. "I think kids will listen to you because you do have that message of hope through The Love Letter. Whatever the issue is we need your help."

Jocelyn worked with DECA students at Millard South to put together the school program that will include her songs and even fun activities with prizes for the students.

The hope is to visit schools nationwide.

"There are so many people out there we want to touch and hopefully change lives," she said.

To help fund the program, Jocelyn will be performing at the Slow Down on Saturday evening December 28, 2019. All donations will go to Boys Town.

