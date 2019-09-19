Knicely Done: Elite opportunity for local Jiu Jitso standout

John Hansen has added to his Jiu Jitso accomplishments since he was received a Knicely Done mention about two years ago.

The previous story is included at the end of this update which includes the fact Hansen first became proficient at Jiu Jitsu by studying the sport on You Tube.

He won world open championships in his age group in 2016 and 2017.

Now at age 33, Hansen will soon fulfill one of his chief goals when he competes in the ADCC World Championships September 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

"I was watching the ADCC on television like in 2007 and told my Dad someday I was going to do that. He was always supportive and mentioned those guys have been at it for a long time. I said I'd have to train harder and I started shortly thereafter and 12 years later, here we are."

Before Hansen competes in Anaheim, he will represent Team USA at a championship in Kazakhstan September 21 and 22.

It will be a whirlwind trip for Hansen and a huge reward for his hard work at The Academy in Omaha. He's been able to balance his security work with Clark International to allow for at least two hours on the mats every day.

"John has a unique combination of grit and training," said workout partner Brian Donohoe. "He has a very very strong mental attitude about being tired."

When Hansen takes the mat in Anaheim he will be competing against 15 other elite athletes from around the world. He embraces the challenge.

"I don't think that they're going to see me coming," said Hansen. "I think everybody has other people they're more focused on. And I also don't think overlooking me is a good idea."

Knicely Done!

Previous Knicely Done mention for John Hansen

November 10, 2016

John Hansen has been on the medal platform before but until last weekend, never as the World Champion.

"I always wanted to win a world title," Hansen said in an interview with WOWT 6 News.

He fulfilled that dream in San Francisco during the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Championships in the famous Cow Palace.

Hansen took some time off from his private security duties with Clark International, to compete for the title. Not only did he win, Hansen did not have a single point scored against him.

"It's the first tournament that's ever happened to me, since I started competing on the world level."

Hansen's path to World Champion status is unusual. He was 22-years old when he began to study You Tube instruction on the sport.

"I didn't really have an instructor, I ended up trying to teach myself. I had a body pillow that I used with trying to figure out Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. I had to figure it out on my own. And the sooner you have to go out on your own, the faster you have to learn how to grow up."

Eventually Hansen did visit a gym and on the first day the coach considered Hansen so proficient he asked Hansen to teach.

Hansen is now teaching and training at Axios Academy in Omaha.

Sparring partner Joe Baulder, who is the Ashland Police Chief, described what it takes to give Hansen a sufficient workout.

"We have guys lined up and one of them will jump in after three minutes, and then another, just attacking him. That goes on for a half hour, nobody can keep up with him!

Hansen said all of the exhausting work on the mat is the perfect compliment to his work as a body guard.

"You have to deal with adversity, it's very similar to wrestling. These are real skills and if this was in a real situation, those results are drastic. You control your adrenal response better and you handle stressful situations better. It improves probably every aspect of your life."

Now on a personal level, the guy who first learned Brazilian Jiu Jitsu by watching You Tube videos, has achieved one of his ultimate goals.

"All I wanted to be when I started Jiu Jitsu was a World Champion. When I did, it was just the culmination of a life goal."

Knicely Done!