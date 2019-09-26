Knicely Done: Ashton's world record performance

Ashton Lambie has a number of tattoos and when asked by 6 News if the huge tattoo of a bicycle on his left shoulder is significant he offered a simple answer: "I like to bike."

That's an understatement.

Lambie, who lives just outside of Lincoln, holds the individual pursuit world record in track cycling. He has actually set the record three times, including twice in one day at the Pan American Championships in early September.

"If you qualify in the top four in the morning then you go to ride for medals later," he explained. "So I was like, not to toot my own horn, I was pretty confident that I would win since I won by seven or eight seconds last year at the Pan American Championships and I didn't think anyone had gotten that much better. So my goal was just to beat the record and to do it twice was pretty special."

Lambie began track racing three years ago. Much of his training takes place on a stationary bike in his home. A computer program not only offers a variety of challenges it also helps him pass the time.

"It's one hundred percent a video game. You're not able to steer but you can selected courses all over the world. If you're on the course during the winter there will be as many as five to six thousand people on here."

Lambie spends a considerable amount of time on the road with Team USA. Qualifying for the 2020 Olympics is still in progress.

"We're ranked about tenth and only eight teams qualify," said Lambie. "We've got some work to do. In 2012 they dropped individual pursuit so I can only hope our team makes it."

Lambie is 28 so he's unsure if he will still be a viable contender for 2024.

He's not concerned about motivation.

"I remember hearing a quote the other day you know, 'motivation is for amateurs, the real pros just shut up and get to work.' So you know I just kind of get to work.".

Knicely Done!

