Knicely Done: A pair of "Aces" one year later

The two students pictured with this story(Josh Gromowsky on the left and Matt Muellner on the right ) have a lot in common.

They're both college freshman, they love to learn and they ended their high school days with a remarkable accomplishment: They both aced the ACT and SAT college entrance exams.

Now one year later, as they both finish their first year of college, it's interesting to see what has transpired.

Matt will be the focus next Thursday, this Knicely Done mention goes to Josh who graduated from Omaha Skutt in May of 2019.

He had an early track on continuing his education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Josh actually received a full tuition scholarship to UNL when he was in middle school at Mary Our Queen in Omaha. .

That scholarship was awarded to Josh in front of a surprise assembly of the entire school. At age 13 he aced the reading portion of the ACT college entrance exam. Chancellor Harvey Pearlman was on hand to personally present the scholarship to Josh.

"It was so surprising," remembered Josh in an interview with WOWT 6 News. "I was shocked!"

By the time Josh was a junior in high school he had posted perfect scores on both the ACT and the SAT.

And he wasn't the first in his family to ace the ACT.

"My brother Matt was a senior and got a 36, I was a sophomore and when I took the ACT two months later I got a 36," explained Josh. "We had a bit of a competition."

Now the brothers are both attending UNL and in the Catholic fraternity on campus.

"I enjoy college," said Josh. "I went to Skutt and they prepared me, in fact some of their classes were harder than college and it really taught me the skills I need to succeed in college."

Josh is majoring in both political science and mathematics along with prelaw studies. His string of straight A's continues.

At Skutt, Josh piled up enough duel enrollment hours to finish up his undergrad at UNL in just two years but he's in no hurry.

"I came into college with a junior standing but I think I'll just go three years for sure and probably four," he said. "I like being with my friend and once you're out there won't be anything like it."

Josh sees law school in his future and has a specific interest.

"I'm interested in politics because of history and the founding of the constitution. I want to become a constitutional lawyer and pursue a career in government."

Next week we'll hear from the other ace from last year's senior class in the metro, Creighton Prep grad Matt Muellner who is back home from his first year at Yale.

Josh Gromowsky, Knicely Done!