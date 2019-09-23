King Lake RV in flames after possible explosion

Authorities confirm that a possible explosion in the King Lake area north of Waterloo caused a large camper to go up in flames Monday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation but it has been confirmed that there was a resident in the trailer Sunday night who was not there at the time of the fire, according to Waterloo Fire Cheif, Travis Harlow.

There are no reported injuries, just loss of property including a 4-wheeler, RV, and damage to a vehicle.

More details will be released as they become available.