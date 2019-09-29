Killer serving life for triple murder in Omaha dies from assault in prison

Anthony Davis, 40, serving a life sentence in connection with a triple murder in Omaha has died in the hospital from injuries suffered in an assault by another inmate nearly two weeks ago.

Davis died at a Lincoln hospital at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday night. He had been hospitalized since September 16th being treated for injuries suffered in the assault. The other inmate involved in that incident is not being identified while the matter is investigated.

Davis was serving his sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to life for three counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Using a Weapon to commit a felony.

The murders happened at 9th and Bancroft in 2012. Prosecutors said Davis had planned to rob Miguel Avalos,44, during a drug deal on July 9th of that year. They said he shot Miguel and his two sons, Jose, 16, and Miguel Avalos Jr.,18. Jose died at the scene and Miguel Sr. died after transport to the hospital. Miguel Jr. died about a week later.

Anthony Davis was convicted in March of 2014 and dodged the death penalty when the jury found no aggravating circumstances in the case. He began serving his life sentence May 6, 2014.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the incident that led to the death of Davis.

The case will be reviewed by a grand jury as required by state law when someone dies in custody.