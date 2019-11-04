Kiewit Plaza sold to Blackstone Plaza LLC

Kiewit Plaza has been purchased by Blackstone Plaza, LLC in a deal that was sealed on October 15.

This is the latest shift of terrain in an aggressively evolving neighborhood.

John Lund, who leads Blackstone Plaze LLC is quoted in a news release as saying, “There’s no other building in Omaha that is even remotely like it. It’s an incredibly unique combination of state-of-the-art construction, amenities and location. We also have a pretty special long-term tenant.”

The special tenant is a reference to Warren Buffett who has headquartered Berkshire Hathaway out of Kiewit Plaza for more than a half century. Buffett said at this year's shareholders meeting that the company had recently signed a 20-year lease at Kiewit Plaza.

Bob Kula, vice president of Corporate Communication, said, “Kiewit is pleased to have reached a final agreement with The Lund Company on the sale of the Kiewit Plaza Office Building. Our company constructed this location in 1962 as our business headquarters, and have enjoyed an outstanding run as part of the Midtown and Blackstone areas of Omaha since that time.

“Similar to the Builder’s District in North Downtown where we expect to open our new headquarters in 2021, there’s great opportunity for this building as these neighborhoods evolve and grow. We wish the best to its new owners.”

Kiewit Plaza is located at 3555 Farnam Street.