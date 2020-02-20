Kiefer is first to represent Cedar Bluffs at state wrestling tourney

On Thursday, Cedar Bluffs senior Tanner Kiefer made history by becoming the first to truly represent the school at the state wrestling tournament.

Cedar Bluffs' Tanner Kiefer prepares for a first-round match in the Class D 220-pound weight class at the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, 2/20/20.

Prior to a few years ago, the school didn't have its own team. So, students who wanted to wrestle did it through another school and wore that school's colors.

That included student-athletes who qualified for state in wrestling.

Now that Cedar Bluffs has their own wrestling team, Kiefer, who only started wrestling three years ago, got to represent his own school in Omaha on Thursday.

“Being among the top 32 in my bracket is just, [it] feels great,” Kiefer said. “It feels great to be able to look back at this program in five years and go ‘Oh yeah! I helped start that.’”

Kiefer said he was both nervous and excited heading into his first-round matchup. His goal was to give it his all and do his best and then live with the results.

Wrestling in the Class D 202 weight class, Kiefer came up short in his match against Braden Klover.

Kiefer now has a consolation match on Friday against Kaden Dady from Brady.