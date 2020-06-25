Kids mask up for Operation NETS skills clinic

Kids across the metro are itching to get back to some sense of normalcy. Wednesday night, a group of about a dozen kids did that by attending a basketball clinic.

Metro kids grab a mask and tune up their basketball skills at the Bryant Center 6/24/20

It was hosted by Operation NETS - Neighborhood Engagement Through Sports - and leaders say it was good for the kids to get out of the house and stay safe in the process. Each player wore a mask, had their own ball, and socially distanced as much as possible.

"We're wiping down the balls, we're wearing masks as much as possible, so we're gonna do it safely but we need to get the kids out and get them active," said Capt. Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Hudson says events like this are important for fostering positive relationships between kids and uniformed officers in their neighborhoods.

"We want the kids, if they have a problem and even if they don't have a problem, if they see a law enforcement officer, stop, speak to us, say hi, let's get to know each other."

He says that's even more important now.

"With everything that's going on in the country with the tragic death of George Flyd it's even more important that we as law enforcement officers re-reach to the youth in our community to let them know that we are there to help them, not hurt them," said Capt. Hudson.

Darnell Jackson with Operation NETS says it's good to connect through sports. He says something as small as an evening of basketball could be the basis of a stronger relationship somewhere down the road.

"You grow together. It wouldn't be like how other cities are because you can always go back to that relationship and how it started and you can stand on it," said Jackson.

More youth skills camps will happen this summer for both basketball and football. More information can be found on the Operation NETS Facebook page.

