Kids camp in Plattsmouth teaching the dangers of vaping

Kids in Sarpy County are enjoying a day off from school at Happy Camp to do crafts, hold animals, and also learn about important topics like the dangers of vaping.

Every year in Plattsmouth, Rotary Club sponsors Happy Camp with the idea that 6th-grade is a time of transition, soon these kids will face crucial decisions in life and they want to arm them with tools and resources now.

According to nationwide surveys, in 2019, 25 percent of high school seniors reported using e-cigarettes, that’s compared to 20 percent in 2018, and 11 percent in 2017.

Some 6th-graders know all about vaping but others don’t. The goal is to teach them about the consequences and dangers. Camp leaders want to empower these kids to not make the choice to start using.

The Happy Camp stands for, Having A Positive Plattsmouth Youth, the Rotary club has been sponsoring it for 29 years.

