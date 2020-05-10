Keystone Little League preps for eventual safe return to games

There's no doubt that their will be a "new normal" when organized sports are allowed to return.

Various new safety measures are being planned at the Keystone Little League Fields in Omaha. (Rex Smith)

Keystone Little League president Trent Wulf says their organization is getting ready for those changes.

They've purchased more balls, which will be sanitized throughout games, they've purchased more helmets so kids aren't sharing gear, have had hand sanitizing dispensers added to their portable restrooms and are having hand washing stations placed throughout their property.

"Safety is number one. It’s been number one in Little League. It’s number one down here at Keystone. At the end of the day if we don’t feel it’s safe, we won’t play,” Wulf said.

Keystone will also extend their dugouts to keep players socially distanced and will have parents in the dugouts to make sure the kids are following new health guidelines.

Families will have to bring their own chairs for socially distanced seating around the outfield fence.

Right now it's not clear when all of these new practices will go into effect.

“If we have to keep pushing our season back, we’ll push it back. If we have to change it to a fall league, we’ll change it to a fall league for the kids that aren’t doing other sports," Wulf said. "We just want to do whatever we can as a league to give the kids some opportunity to get some baseball and some softball back in their life.”

He said they're listening to recommendations from local and state officials, the CDC, the WHO and Little League International.

Wulf is also working with Governor Pete Ricketts' office and looking at various loans to make sure the non-profit organization, which is in its 55th season in Omaha, can continue to live on.