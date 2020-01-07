Key Boeing supplier may begin shedding workers

A key Boeing supplier is asking whether employees will take buyouts after it suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the troubled 737 Max aircraft.

Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile says the Wichita, Kan., company will soon face difficult decisions about cutting jobs.

He says Spirit still has no clear idea about when Max production will resume.

The Boeing 737 represents more than half of Spirit AeroSystems’ revenue. Gentile says his company is talking to Boeing about “different scenarios but nothing has been decided.”