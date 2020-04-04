Kettle corn vendor wants permit fees waived

As the coronavirus battle carries into spring many outdoor events are called off or in jeopardy of cancellation. That affects various vendors.

Selling kettle corn John Jacobsen needs to get his fill of about 60 festivals.

John Jacobsen said, “This is my primary job, I am a fulltime food concessionaire.”

But the cancellation of Earth Day cost him.

John Jacobsen said, “About $2,500 potential sales.”

And he expects to lose a lot more.

John is ready to roll out his Big Kettle but he’s not sure when with all the events being canceled and he’s concerned there’s another expense about ready to pop.

A $219 fee was pushed back the payment deadline a month to my first. Jacobsen wants it waived for the whole year.

John Jacobsen said, “We’re strapped right now as food vendors because during the winter we’re not making very much money so this would be one expense that we don’t have to worry about upfront this year.”

But the Douglas County Retail Food Supervisor says the full fee must be paid because it helps pay the inspector’s salary and inspection or two will need even if the first event is well into the year. But continued event cancellations have a county commissioner willing to look into reduced permit fees.

Mary Ann Borgeson a county commissioner said, “If they can’t operate what good is a permit to them. Why are we making them pay for a permit that they can’t use because we’re canceling events? ”

Jacobsen says waiving the permit would be a good government gesture.

John Jacobsen said, “The federal government is ponying up and try to help out businesses, I think it would be a great gesture if the county, the local governments can help out the small businesses too.”

As cancellations eat through the festival season the kettle corn vendor says paying a permit fee is pouring salt on a deep financial wound.

Instead of waiving the fee or giving a refund, the County Food Inspection supervisor says credit for next year would work better if the festival season is lost.

