Dedicated today, Kerrie Orozco Memorial Field honors fallen OPD officer

The neighborhood has been watching improvements at the Miller Park ballfield, but Wednesday, they could finally dedicate the ballpark to the memory of a fallen Omaha Police officer.

Olivia Orozco throwing the first pitch at her mother's ball field unveiling

Police officers, officials, and community members gathered at the North Omaha park to formally dedicate Kerrie Orozco Memorial Field. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Orozco’s daughter, Olivia.

Before she was shot and killed May 20, 2015, in the line of duty, Officer Orozco was heavily involved in volunteering, particularly with Police Athletics for Community Engagement, better known as PACE.

Following Wednesday's ceremony, PACE volunteers played a game against youth from the neighborhood to properly break in the field.

Omaha Parks and Recreation began construction on the field last summer.

“The ball field will be the first LED lights in the State of Nebraska to have turf for the BPO and for PACE and all the kids who will get the benefit of playing there,” said Brook Bench, the director of Omaha Parks and Recreation.

The unveiling today included a series of speakers including Mayor Jean Stothert, honoring Kerrie Orozco’s dedication as a coach, mother and police officer.

“This field will be a lasting tribute to Kerrie's legacy of kindness and up giving,” Mayor Jean Stothert said at the dedication ceremony. “I hope that every player who takes the field and every fan who sits in the bleachers will think about everything Karrie taught her players.”

In the years since her death, there have been several memorial and remembrances of Orozco; among them a mounted horse, who was present at the ceremony; as well as a scholarship awarded by the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation.