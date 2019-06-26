Kentucky mother's abuse may leave infant blind, police say

A woman is accused of causing significant injuries to her 4-month-old child in Barren County.

Brittney Benigni / Source: Barren County Detention Center

The Barren County Sheriff's Office told WBKO it became involved on June 14 when the child was brought to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville with multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.

The child's mother, Brittney Benigni, 21, reportedly admitted to dropping the infant on a table.

Medical records from the hospital were turned over to police on June 24. The reports showed the child was diagnosed with abusive head trauma. Doctors said the child may lose her eyesight and have other life-altering injuries.

Police interviewed Benigni again. This time, officers said she admitted to shaking and striking the child several times on June 10. She also reportedly told police she went outside to smoke and used headphones to drown out the child's crying.

Benigni is charged with criminal abuse of a child. She is no longer listed as being in the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WBKO and WKYT. All rights reserved.