Deputy injured in crash, driver arrested on multiple charges

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Michigan man following a crash on Interstate 80 that injured a Keith County Sheriff’s Deputy.

At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper was providing traffic control for a semi-truck that was broken down on the inside shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 142 near Sutherland. According to NSP, a deputy from the Keith County Sheriff’s Department was positioned, with emergency lights activated, approximately ¼ mile east of the scene to alert drivers of the motorist assist taking place ahead.

NSP said the deputy’s vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2019 Nissan Sentra, occupied by three people. The deputy was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision and was injured in the crash. A person who claimed to be a passenger of the Nissan was also injured. Both were transported to the hospital in Ogallala with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was treated and released late Wednesday evening.

After investigation, troopers determined that the injured person from the Nissan had actually been the driver, and not a passenger in the vehicle. After being treated for minor injuries, the driver, Emmanuel Phifer, 24, of Mount Morris, Michigan, was arrested for false reporting, violation of the move over law, no operator’s license, and reckless driving. Phifer was lodged in Keith County Jail.

Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours due to the crash.