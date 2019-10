Keiandre Kellogg was due in court Monday but pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder on September 25th.

Kellogg was charged for 1st-degree murder after being arrested for fatally shooting 22-year-old Jeremiah Plater at a Bucky’s near 102nd and Maple streets in June.

According to court documents, Kellogg also pleaded guilty to use of a weapon to commit a felony and to illegal gun possession.

Kellogg is to be sentenced on December 17th.