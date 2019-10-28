Keeping you and your concrete safe in preparation for icy weather

Autumn has been colorful and thankfully without snow, but meteorologist says that could soon change. It’s time to start thinking about staying safe on our sidewalks while also protecting them.

“A lot of what happens tonight would be melting because of road temps. As air temps keep falling we could have some slick spots, sidewalks, stairways, stuff like that and Wednesday has the potential to produce a little more snow,” said Chief Meteorologist, Rusty Lord.

That kind of weather could make your dry concrete steps slick and send you to the hardware store in search of ice melt.

Dave Casterline with ACE Hardware tells 6 News what types of ice melts are best for your sidewalks.

“Yeah you could use potassium chloride which is like our earth-wise over here or there’s magnesium chloride that’s also good for concrete, “said Casterline.

If you have concrete that’s less than a year old you don’t want to use any ice melt.

“If you have new concrete you want to wait a year before you put any ice melt on it, it has to go through the warm season and the cold season,” said Casterline.

Instead, you can use kitty litter or sand on new concrete.

“There’s your regular calcium chloride which is harsher, melts pretty good, though there’s potassium chloride it’s still earth-friendly, it’s even pet-friendly,” said Casterline.

Last year there was a shortage of ice melt, right now at the ACE Hardware on 84th and Center streets have a truck full and they don’t expect to run into another shortage.

