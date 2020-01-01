Fitness professional offers advice to keep with your New Year's resolution

New year, new you.

The start of the decade means people with brand new resolutions are out in force at the gym.

Tony Schuster has been in the fitness industry for a long time and has worked as a trainer at Life Time Fitness for a year now.

He says the new year is the perfect time to kick things off at the gym.

"It's always nice to have that reset button," Schuster said.

Gyms like Life Time Fitness see hundreds of newcomers signing up between December and February.

Unfortunately, keeping them there is a whole other story.

"We see a lot of people come in for like two or three months and then drop off to where they were," Schuster explained.

The trainer estimates half of those who sign up, actually keep on with their fitness goals throughout the year.

"They're motivated right now -- but it's never the extended motivation. They see all of these cool things online about easy quick things to do and that's not necessarily the case," he said. "So you see a lot of people have a lot of energy and motivation to start, they don't see those results right away and then they start coming down."

That long term motivation comes more easily for some like Jeff Olson than others.

"It's been two years now," Olson tells 6 News.

It was his baby girl that kick-started his fitness journey.

"I figured I had to be a dad that lived a long time" Olson explained.

With identical twin girls on the way, motivation might be outpaced by his stay-at-home dad duties. But he's not complaining.

"Living the dream every day," Olson said with a chuckle.

For the rest of us, grabbing a gym buddy and focusing on a long term goal is the key to success.

"Meeting with a fitness professional, going with a group of people. Having a good support system to help them get in and keep them accountable," Schuster said.

Aside from fitness goals, quitting smoking, improving your finances and spending more time with loved ones are other popular resolutions for the new year.

