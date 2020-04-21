Keeping our cars virus free

Keeping first responders and those who protect us safe during the coronavirus pandemic is a top priority.

So a local company is donating their services to help police and firefighters safe from catching the virus.

Solid Service Care near 136th and A Street is donating their time, materials and experience to disinfect police cars and fire trucks. That's a fleet of more than 500 vehicles.

"Obviously they are essential workers and we know how important it is to take care of them and make sure they are healthy." Solid Service Care Manager Brandon Kinney said. "We clean and disinfect our vehicles every day and so we have the capacity and the ability and expertise to reach out and help disinfect our emergency responders and make sure that they are able to return home safe."

Kinney said first dirt and grime is cleaned from the interior of the cruiser. Then a product called Eco Lab, which is on the EPA's list of products that kills the coronavirus, is sprayed through an electrostatic gun. That way the application gets 100% coverage.-

The process takes about fifteen minutes and the cruisers are on their way.

What about the rest of us? What can we do to enhance our chances of not catching the virus and the interior of our cars aren't coronavirus incubators? .

Rick Bettger of Omaha Car Care said his crew follows a procedure with every vehicle...twice. Once to protect the worker, the second time to protect the customer.

"Be very conscious of everything you touch inside of a vehicle and outside," he said.

Bettger said it is best to mask up, then use a wipe that kills germs and viruses and always clean from the middle of the car outward.

"We wipe the gear shift, we wipe the radio...the volume button...the emergency brake, turn signals..." Bettger said.

Bettger said don't forget seat belts and buckles along with the entire steering wheel, power window controls and door handles inside and out.

"As this pandemic has spread we have also realized that there are many ways to catch the virus...we're not doctors we don't know so we are following the advise of professionals who say where that virus can live," Bettger said.

Increasing our chances of staying safe and healthy while we are in our cars.

Experts also tell us wipes with bleach should not cause any damage to the interior of your car. That's because the concentration of bleach is not high enough.

They also recommend never using undiluted bleach on a rag and wiping the interior of your can. That can severely discolor the car's interior.