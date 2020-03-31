Keep your car from becoming a health hazard

Car handles, seat belts, and steering wheels are constantly being touched.

"There are a lot of germs in the vehicle, and a lot of people do spend a lot of time in their car," Public Affairs Director with AAA Rose White said.

White says those things should be cleaned every time a person gets into their car.

"All of the handles. And knobs that you frequently touch. They should be cleaned and wiped with a solution that's safe for that type of material," she explained.

White said as we continue to deal with the coronavirus a few items should never leave your car.

"Microfiber cleaning cloths, Purell, alcohol wipes," she listed.

White also shared reminders for those who may be on the road an need to get gas. She said right now gas prices are lower than normal.

"The national average is $1.99. In Nebraska it is 10 cents lower," she added.

White says to never touch the pump. Instead she suggests using gloves or another alternative.

"Grab a Ziploc bag, slip your hand in it and you're ready to go," she explained.

When you are finished she said do not forget to sanitize again.

"Clean your credit card as well. Anything that may have contact with what is here at the dispensers," she added.

It is also recommended to continue to change the air filter in your car on a regular basis.