Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly traffic accident in central Nebraska as Tony Turner, 34, of Kearney.

Turner died when his vehicle ran off a Kearney County road and flipped about a mile north of Axtell on Friday.

The Kearney County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was headed north when it crossed the center line and went into a ditch on the west side of the road. It then flipped several times, ejecting Turner.