Kearney evacuations continue into Wednesday morning

Buffalo County Emergency Management estimates 300 to 400 people remain evacuated in Kearney.

Roads remain flooded in south Kearney on Wednesday morning, including 2nd Avenue.

According to Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, the majority of the people evacuated were from hotels at Talmadge and 2nd Avenue. Two mobile home parks and homes in south Kearney were also evacuated.

Lewis said, as of Wednesday morning, people are still not allowed back into homes and hotels. Damage assessment can begin once the water recedes. Emergency Management officials are hopeful that will happen later on Wednesday.

KVFD said crews performed one water rescue early Wednesday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., a pickup was swept off the road at 92d and Cherry and the driver had to be rescued. Fire crews said the driver is ok.

As of Wednesday morning, 2nd Avenue is now partially open. Police are urging drivers to use caution during the morning commute and travel on alternate routes.

Officers were out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning monitoring barricades for safety and security. They will continue to do so through the morning commute on Wednesday.

Police are reminding drivers not to drive through the barricades. Police said many people ignored the barricades on Tuesday -- putting drivers and rescue crews at risk.