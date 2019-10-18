Kate Bolz announces campaign for Congress

Kate Bolz, state senator for Lincoln's District 29, announced her campaign for Congress to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District today.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is seeking his 9th term representing Nebraska's 1st District, but in 2018 lost Lancaster County for the first time.

Bolz has reached term limit as a state senator. Bolz announced her campaign to represent district one today at a packed Single Barrel.

She has served Lincoln for the last seven years.

Bolz will campaign on lowering the cost of prescription medicine, ending the trade war for Nebraska farmers and protecting access to health care- especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Bolz said squaring off with incumbent Congressman Fortenberry is a challenge she's looking forward to.

"I think it's an important race. I'm really excited to talk to Nebraskan voters and tell them my story," said Bolz. "I think it's time Nebraskans have someone that listens, and cares and fights for their interests."

Congressman Fortenberry and his staff had no comment.

Bolz said if she is elected, her first order of business will be to start making friends across the aisle. The next step on Bolz's campaign will be a listening tour across the district.