Kansas works to boost testing in meat processing towns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has received more personal protective equipment and supplies to expand COVID-19 testing in communities with meat processing plants.

Gov. Laura Kelly says the supplies will go to Finney, Ford and Seward counties in southwest Kansas and Lyon County in the east-central part of the state.

As of Monday, 336 people in those counties are infected with the coronavirus out of 1,986 statewide. Cargill, Tyson Fresh Meats and National Beef say employees at their plants have tested positive.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking clusters connected to the plants.