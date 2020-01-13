Kansas woman charged with hurting baby said she was intoxicated

A Lawrence woman who is charged with hurting a relative's 4-month-old told police she regretted agreeing to care for the baby because she knew she was intoxicated.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the probable cause affidavit that was recently released in the case against 33-year-old Shannon Crank said she told police she didn't remember exactly what happened but that it was possible she had dropped the boy or fell on top of him.

Crank was charged in November with aggravated child endangerment and aggravated battery. Her defense attorney, Michael Clarke, didn't immediately respond to the Journal-World’s email seeking comment.