Kansas woman arrested in case of dog left in dumpster

A 26-year-old Wichita woman is facing possible animal cruelty charges after a dog was found locked in a kennel inside an apartment dumpster. Police said Monday they arrested Raykesha Hardyway.

Officer Charley Davidson said in a statement that tips and witness interviews led to Hardyway's arrest but provided no other details. The dog, named Bowie, was found in the dumpster Wednesday and taken to an emergency vet.

The pit bull mix is believed to be about 2.

The Wichita Animal Action League, an animal rescue group, said that Bowie was taken to a foster care home on Monday.