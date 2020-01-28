Kansas woman accused of abandoning caged, starving dog

A Wichita woman faces a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals after a caged and starving dog was discovered next to a trash dumpster earlier this month.

Twenty-six-year-old Raykesha Hardyway made a first appearance in court Tuesday in a case that accuses her of “unlawfully and knowingly” abandoning “a pit bull named Kodak ... without making provisions for its proper care.”

Court records do not list a defense attorney for her.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Wichita Animal Action League is caring for the dog and expects he will be ready for adoption in the spring or early summer.