Kansas woman, 72, helping homeless man found dead, partially undressed

The death of a 72-year-old Wichita woman who was letting a homeless man stay in her yard and was found undressed from the waist down has been ruled a homicide.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the coroner wrote in the autopsy that Rita Golden suffered injuries in July that “would have resulted in severe physical and/or emotional stress that would induce a cardiac arrhythmia in an already labile heart further compromised by her lung disease.”

The autopsy described blunt force injuries and possible asphyxia by smothering. The autopsy report says Wichita police who searched her home found the homeless man in a closet in one of the bedrooms.