Kansas seminary president's resignation followed 'ethical lapse'

Officials with the Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Shawnee say the school's longtime president resigned last month because of an “ethical lapse.”

The school issued a statement this week but did not provide further details on the resignation of the Rev. Molly Marshall. She resigned March 1 after being school president since 2004.

The seminary's headquarters are in Shawnee and it has nine other locations across the country serving 500 students.

The Rev. Pamela Durso, president of the Baptist Women in Ministry, will become the seminary's new president on June 1.