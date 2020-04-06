Kansas COVID-19 cases jump to 845

Kansas is reporting nearly 100 more cases of the coronavirus, with 25 deaths. Health officials said 845 cases have been confirmed as of Monday morning, up from 747 cases on Sunday.

While Johnson and Wyandotte counties in eastern Kansas still have the vast majority of cases, the virus has spread to 53 Kansas counties.

At least 183 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The increase comes after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly warned last week that the state could run out of personal protective gear for medical personnel and others fighting the disease by Tuesday