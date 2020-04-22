Kansas rehab site where 25 have died of virus gets inspected

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Inspections are underway at a Kansas City, Kansas, rehabilitation facility where 25 people have died of COVID-19 and another 91 have contracted the disease.

The deaths at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation account for nearly a quarter of Kansas’ 107 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

Riverbend provides short-term rehabilitation for people recovering from medical issues as well as long-term care.

Even with the continued rise in both coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths, pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature continues to mount on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to outline a plan for a phased reopening of the state’s economy.