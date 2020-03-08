Kansas prison dental instructor sentenced to 32 months

A former Kansas prison dental instructor convicted of molesting a female inmate has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Thomas Co also will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Prosecutors had said Co molested six female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility between 2011 and 2018 while teaching them how to make dentures, but a jury convicted him on only one count.

The conviction involved a woman whose complaints in January 2017 prompted an internal investigation that concluded Co should be fired.