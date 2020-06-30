Kansas prepares to require masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Recently reopened Kansas restaurants are closing, AMC Theaters is pushing back its plans to reopen and the state is planning to require masks anywhere that social distancing is impossible as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises.

Among the restaurants to close is Thao’s Bistro in Wichita, which reopened for dine-in on June 2. In a Faebook post Monday, the owners cited concerns about “rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19."

The state reported at least 14,443 coronavirus cases on Monday, an increase of 905 confirmed cases since Friday. The state also added six more deaths to its count, bringing the total to 270.