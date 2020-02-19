Kansas police investigate possible assault of homeless man captured on camera

Wichita police say they're investigating an incident that occurred downtown.

(Source: Paola Lopez)

Paola Lopez shared the video to her Facebook page early Tuesday morning showing people throwing things at a homeless man.

Lopez said the man was "minding his own business" when he was assaulted by what she called a group of teenagers. She also shared the names and Facebook pages of the teens she believed to be involved.

The man said he's OK.

Doug Nolte is the CEO at Union Rescue Mission, a Wichita organization that provides food and shelter to the homeless. He said things like this happen more than we realize.

"This is a situation that got caught on tape and someone can actually see what happened," said Nolte.

He said the real challenge is getting help to the homeless, but he says the community can help.

"If you see someone in need the best thing you can do is make sure you say something to someone and ultimately, they're going to have to be accepting of it, but that can help a lot in recognizing the need and helping out," he said.

