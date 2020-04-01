Kansas officials seek to restrict abortion amid COVID-19 outbreak

Officials in the Wichita area took what is likely to be an unsuccessful step toward halting abortions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sedgwick County commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a recommendation to restrict abortion clinics to only essential medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, a move designed to stop abortions at the Trust Women Wichita Clinic.

State officials are expected to shoot down the proposal.

The Kansas Supreme Court last year declared access to abortion a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. Gov. Laura Kelly said health care clinics will be considered essential because women's reproductive health is an essential need.