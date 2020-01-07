Kansas officer sorry for faked expletive on McDonald's cup

A former Kansas police officer who made up a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup has apologized.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday confirmed Monday that 23-year-old William Darling was the officer involved in the incident.

Darling said in a statement to the Herington Times newspaper that was published Friday that he did not consider the “magnitude of the decision” and then “did not display the courage needed to end the situation before it got out of control.”

Darling was not identified when his resignation from the Herington police force was announced last week.