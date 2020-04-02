Kansas nursing home outbreak swells: 1 dead, 25 sickened

Kansas coronavirus cases have increased nearly 15% in one day. That comes as an outbreak at a nursing home grows and officials urge people to stay away from each other to control the virus' spread.

Health officials reported 552 cases in Kansas on Thursday, up from 482 a day earlier.

Thirteen people have died, including a 90-year-old resident of the Life Care Center in Burlington. Twenty-five other residents and staff members at the facility located are sickened.

The company also runs a nursing home near Seattle tied to 40 deaths and one in Kansas City, Kan., where a resident died last month.