Kansas murderer dies same day he's admitted to prison

Kansas corrections officials say a man convicted of killing his roommate with a machete died on the same day he was admitted to prison.

Sixty-year-old Timothy Russell Moses died Tuesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Inmate records show he was admitted to the prison Tuesday.

He was sentenced earlier this month to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in Labette County.

Prison spokeswoman Jarris Perkins says Moses' cause of death is being investigated. He was convicted of killing 59-year-old Donald Trammell with a machete at a Parsons home in 2017.