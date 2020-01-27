Kansas man pleads guilty to marketing misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs

Authorities say a Kansas man has pleaded guilty to selling erectile dysfunction drugs he imported from Kansas and marketing them as herbal remedies for men.

Sixty-year-old Rick Shepard of Overland Park entered the plea Monday to conspiracy to import misbranded drugs for selling of a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. Shepard admitted he marketed the product as an “all-natural herbal supplements for male enhancement” when in fact it contained prescription drugs.

Prosecutors said he purchased the drugs from a Chinese supplier, then repackaged the capsules using his own labels. Sentencing is April 20.