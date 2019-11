Police in Wichita say a 59-year-old driver has died after his car slammed into a city utility pole.

Investigators say the crash happened late Friday night when the eastbound car left the road and hit the pole.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the man trapped inside the car. The man was cut out of the wreckage by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released the man's name by early Saturday afternoon.