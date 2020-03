Saline County authorities say an 84-year-old man died when his golf car rolled on top of him south of Gypsum.

The Salina Post reports Frederick Meyer was using the golf cart to get his mail Monday when it went into a ditch in southeast Saline County.

Sheriff's Lt. Jeremiah Hayes said Meyer was thrown from the cart, which rolled on top of him.

He died at the scene.

Hayes said a passer-by noticed the golf cart in the ditch and contacted Meyer's family, who found him.