Police say they have arrested a Kansas man wanted on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter.

Authorities said that 25-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested Friday evening without incident at a residence in Wichita after police followed up on a tip that he was at the home of family members.

Sedgwick County authorities charged him earlier this month in the deaths of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell her daughter, Natalya Sorell.