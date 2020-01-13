Kansas man arrested in alleged abuse of 2-month-old twins

Wichita police say a 22-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of abusing his 2-month-old twins.

KAKE-TV reports jail records show Marlin Williams of Wichita was booked into jail Friday night after officers went to his home and found a baby boy not breathing.

Capt. Brent Allred said Monday the child remains hospitalized in critical condition, with internal injuries. Police say the investigation found he had previous injuries. His twin sister had a healing broken femur and remains hospitalized.

Williams faces possible charges of aggravated battery.

Two other toddlers in the home are in protective custody. Allred said the mother wasn't at home when officers arrived.